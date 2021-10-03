Waikato regions wouldn't be in lockdown if more people were vaccinated - Ardern



Jacinda Ardern says the Level 3 lockdown announced on Sunday for parts of Waikato could have been avoided if enough people were vaccinated.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two regions will move to Alert Level 3 from 11.59pm today after two Delta cases were found.

A person in the 50s in Raglan and a person in their 40s in Hamilton east are those infected. Both are unvaccinated.

In total there were 33 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand in the community on Sunday.

The Raglan case and their household contacts are currently self-isolating.

The second case is a known contact of the Raglan case and was tested after becoming unwell.

This person, who lives in Hamilton east, was transferred to Waikato Hospital where they are being treated for Covid-19 related symptoms.

Their household contacts are also currently self-isolating.

Ardern said at a 1pm press conference on Sunday that it “is not a coincidence that those in our current outbreak have not been vaccinated”.

She added that those who have not had a dose of the vaccine "are currently in the minority but they are the vast majority of our cases. That is because the vaccine works but it's also because the virus is literally finding unvaccinated people."

Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: Getty

Ardern said the vaccine keeps people safe and gives them choices.

A 90 per cent vaccination rate in Hamilton or Raglan would have made it "highly unlikely" that Level 3 would have been announced today, she said.

Hamilton, parts of Waikato join Auckland at Alert Level 3

"Get vaccinated today if you want to avoid Level 3 in your community, I can assure you the vaccine is safe and the experience is friendly and supportive."

Ardern said there are 1500 vaccine bookings available on Sunday in the Waikato region, with 2,800 available on Monday.

The new restrictions take in Raglan, then covering down south to Te Kauwhata, Huntly, Ngaruawahia, and Hamilton.