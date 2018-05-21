Waikato prison on lockdown as multiple fire crews douse exercise yard blaze

Fire and Emergency New Zealand currently have 16 fire engines and tankers responding to a fire at a Waikato prison.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were first notified of the fire at Waikeria Prison at 2.11pm.

A Corrections spokesperson added the fire is in an exercise yard.

"There were around 20 prisoners using the yard at the time the fire was started," the Corrections spokesperson said.

"The prison has been locked down as a precaution. The incident is contained, and there is no threat to the safety of the public."