TODAY |

Waikato prison lockdown: Corrections says exercise yard fire was caused by inmates

Source:  1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have extinguished a fire at a Waikato prison which was started by prisoners.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Guards say they are trying to contain the situation, with multiple prisoners not complying with orders. Source: 1 NEWS

A Corrections spokesperson confirmed nine prisoners at Waikeria Prison "are refusing to comply with instructions and damaging prison property", which led to several small fires being lit in the exercise yard they were in.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were first notified of the fire at Waikeria Prison at 2.11pm and sent 16 fire trucks and tankers to battle the blaze.

"There were around 20 prisoners in the yard when the fires were lit, however a number are not taking part in the incident," the Corrections spokesperson added.

"We have comprehensive procedures for managing events of prisoner disorder. Our advanced control and restraint teams with specialist capability are on standby to assist if necessary. Our top priority is to resolve the situation safely."

The prison was locked down while there was a fire and remains in that condition while negotiations are ongoing.

Corrections says the incident is "contained" and the there is no threat to the public.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Selfless North Otago family revealed as winners of Lotto's $18m Boxing Day draw
2
Trainee social worker left short-changed by student allowance policy
3
NZ Army member named as man who died at Matakana Hidden Valley music festival
4
Northland landlord forced to cancel holiday bookings after tenant refuses to move out
5
Waikato prison lockdown: Corrections says exercise yard fire was caused by inmates
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Parents of four-year-old girl killed in US plead not guilty, claim 'demon' inside child
02:59

Tasman hailstorm destruction: Boxing Day storm likely to impact farmers for over a year

Police name 23-year-old man who died in South Otago diving incident

NZ Army member named as man who died at Matakana Hidden Valley music festival