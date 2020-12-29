Waikato prison lockdown: Corrections says exercise yard fire was caused by inmates

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have extinguished a fire at a Waikato prison which was started by prisoners.

A Corrections spokesperson confirmed nine prisoners at Waikeria Prison "are refusing to comply with instructions and damaging prison property", which led to several small fires being lit in the exercise yard they were in.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were first notified of the fire at Waikeria Prison at 2.11pm and sent 16 fire trucks and tankers to battle the blaze.

"There were around 20 prisoners in the yard when the fires were lit, however a number are not taking part in the incident," the Corrections spokesperson added.

"We have comprehensive procedures for managing events of prisoner disorder. Our advanced control and restraint teams with specialist capability are on standby to assist if necessary. Our top priority is to resolve the situation safely."

The prison was locked down while there was a fire and remains in that condition while negotiations are ongoing.