Waikato Police to wear pink vests in stand against bullying

Speak up, stand together, stop bullying: A message Waikato Police are taking on board this week as they plan to dress in pink this Friday.

Bully-Free New Zealand Week starts today and ends with Mental Health Foundation's Pink Shirt Day on Friday May 18.

Waikato officers are taking part in the week by urging the community to stand alongside them and "make a stand against bullying".

The Pink Shirt Day movement is celebrated around the world after originating in Canada in 2007 when two students took a stand against homophobic bullying, mobilising their school, after a peer was bullied for wearing a pink t-shirt.

Organisers in New Zealand hope the day creates communities where all people feel safe, valued and respected.

Hamilton is expected to turn into a sea of pink on Friday if Waikato Police have anything to do with it.

All frontline police staff will be wearing pink vests to mark the day, as well as leading a "Linked in Pink" event.