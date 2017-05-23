Waikato police searching for dangerous, possibly armed Mongrel Mob member

Waikato Police are looking to locate Mongrel Mob member Thomas Coffin who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Mongrel Mob member Thomas Coffin is wanted on multiple warrants by Waikato Police. Source: New Zealand Police

The gang member has multiple warrants for his arrest and police say he may be carrying a firearm so is asking the public not to approach him if sighted.

When last seen Coffin was driving a stolen red 2000 Subaru Sedan with the registration BKG498.

Police believe he is still in the wider Waikato and King Country areas.

Coffin is a member of the King Country Mongrel Mob and may be wearing a patch.

He sometimes uses the name Tom Bell.

He also now has an additional tattoo to the one pictured, on the right side of his face, featuring a bulldog and the words 'Mongrel Mob King Country'.