Waikato police officer in self-isolation after traffic stop involving positive Covid-19 case

A Waikato police officer is in self-isolation as a precautionary measure after being involved in a traffic stop with a person who visited Rotorua before testing positive for Covid-19.

The officer will be self-isolating for 14 days and will be tested, police said today in a statement.

In Auckland, 17,000 vehicles were stopped at nine checkpoints across Auckland as of 7am this morning, 312 of which were turned around.

Some of the checkpoints are also being supported by Māori Wardens.

Congestion has eased at the checkpoints today due to a reduction in traffic volumes, as well as the introduction of a dedicated freight lane at the southern Bombay checkpoint, police said.

While congestion has eased, anyone travelling during peak times has been advised to add extra time to their journey as a precaution.

The checkpoint at River Rd/Lapwood Rd has since moved to Tuakau Road/Buckland Road.



One motorist, who was known to police as a disqualified driver, fled a checkpoint. Officers did not pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns, but will make enquiries with the registered owner of the vehicle.