 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Waikato police investigate three recent gang-linked homicides

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police in Waikato are in the midst of three homicide investigations, all of which are believed to be gang linked.

A 23-year-old man was killed and his girlfriend is one two other people fighting for their lives in hospital after the shooting at a Melville property.
Source: 1 NEWS

Over 60 staff are working on the cases, and other specialists have been called in from around New Zealand.

On Saturday July 8, 23-year-old Robert Nelson was shot dead at his girlfriend's house. She was injured and another young man badly hurt.

The body of Ngāruawāhia man Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls near Tauranga on Friday.

Robert Nelson was fatally shot early Sunday, with two others, including his girlfriend, seriously hurt.
Source: 1 NEWS

Three people have been arrested in connection to Paterson's death.

A 27-year-old man, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. A 49-year-old man has been charged with presenting a firearm at police and unlawful possession of a firearm. And a 33-year-old man has been charged with breach of release conditions.

Late last month Huntly man Wayne Noda was found dead at his home on June 30, and police believe his injuries were inflicted during an assault.

"These are complex investigations that take time however we are confident that they will be resolved and those responsible will be held to account," said Superintendent Bruce Bird, Waikato District Commander in a statement. 

"Across the investigations there are a number of people assisting Police and there are also persons of interest. Investigations to date indicate that these people have significant links with criminal gangs."

"As with all investigations we are keeping an open mind on whether the homicides are linked, however inquiries to date lead us to believe the three deaths were targeted individual acts within the gang community," said Superintendent Bird.
 

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
Mara Martin garnered excited cheers from the audience in Miami.

Watch: Model breastfeeds baby as she walks down runway at Sports Illustrated show


01:19
2
A 23-year-old man was killed and his girlfriend is one two other people fighting for their lives in hospital after the shooting at a Melville property.

Waikato police investigate three recent gang-linked homicides

3
Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

00:32
4
Concept Architects' Ben Russell produced the virtual reality model as part of his Master of Architecture course work at Unitec.

Watch: Take a virtual fly through of student's amazing concept for new Christchurch multi-purpose stadium

5

Media personality pleads not guilty to three assault charges in North Shore District Court

01:19
A 23-year-old man was killed and his girlfriend is one two other people fighting for their lives in hospital after the shooting at a Melville property.

Waikato police investigate three recent gang-linked homicides

Over 60 staff are working on the cases, and other specialists have been called in from around New Zealand.

03:18
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.

Media personality pleads not guilty to three assault charges in North Shore District Court

Lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg, argued that the case is in its early days, and asked that the man's name suppression remains until a hearing.

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Trump derangement syndrome' - Outcry after US President's refusal to condemn alleged Russian interference in 2016 election

Donald Trump today sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a stunning appearance in Helsinki.

Nelson (file picture).

Man dies following incident at Nelson's Maitai River

Police say initial reports suggest the man was cycling in the area before he went into the water.