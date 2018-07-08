Waikato police investigate three recent gang-linked homicides

Police in Waikato are in the midst of three homicide investigations, all of which are believed to be gang linked.

Over 60 staff are working on the cases, and other specialists have been called in from around New Zealand.

On Saturday July 8, 23-year-old Robert Nelson was shot dead at his girlfriend's house. She was injured and another young man badly hurt.

The body of Ngāruawāhia man Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls near Tauranga on Friday.

Three people have been arrested in connection to Paterson's death.

A 27-year-old man, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. A 49-year-old man has been charged with presenting a firearm at police and unlawful possession of a firearm. And a 33-year-old man has been charged with breach of release conditions.

Late last month Huntly man Wayne Noda was found dead at his home on June 30, and police believe his injuries were inflicted during an assault.

"These are complex investigations that take time however we are confident that they will be resolved and those responsible will be held to account," said Superintendent Bruce Bird, Waikato District Commander in a statement.

"Across the investigations there are a number of people assisting Police and there are also persons of interest. Investigations to date indicate that these people have significant links with criminal gangs."