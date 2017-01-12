 

New Zealand


Waikato police doubt missing woman is still alive

Waikato woman Kim Richmond hasn't been seen in more than five months and police say it's unlikely she is still alive.

Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

Source: NZ Police

The 42-year-old left her Wharepapa South farm in her silver Ford Ranger utility in the early hours of July 31 last year in circumstances that police and family say is completely out of character.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are hopeful they can find her car, with the registration HKD553, which may provide clues.

"Unfortunately it has been a long time since Kim went missing and we believe it is unlikely that she will still be found alive," Detective Paul Galletta said.

"The investigation into her disappearance, which is completely out of character, is very much still an active one and we're focused on finding her and establishing the circumstances around what has happened."

Two bank cards and a farm card belonging to Ms Richmond were discovered near State Highway 46 several months after her disappearance.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen someone throwing something from a vehicle in that area in late September or early October.

"It has been a trying five months for Kim's family and friends and we thank them for their support in our investigation," Det Galletta said.

"If you think you have even the smallest piece of information about Kim or the vehicle which may help us in our investigation, please come forward."

Ms Richmond was last seen wearing a Highlanders jersey, blue jeans, a brown leather jacket and brown leather boots.


