 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Waikato mum left anxious, worried about children after intruder held knife to toddler's throat

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

A Hamilton woman hopes her 3-year-old daughter will forget the night an intruder held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

Akita Pio's husband, Beejay, woke early yesterday in their home in the suburb of Pukete to see a strange figure in their hall.

"He woke up and he saw a weird figure in the hallway so he stumbled down towards our daughter's room, still half asleep and then he got there, the guy saw my husband," Mrs Pio said.

"[The intruder] pressed on my daughter's face and held the knife to her throat ... and said 'Get back, I'll do it, I'll kill her' ... Just felt like there was no humanity, he just didn't give any care that he was doing that to a 3-year-old."

Mrs Pio was able to rush their two children to safety while her husband grappled with the man.

"I woke up because I heard yelling from an unfamiliar voice so I ran to the room and when I went into the room all I saw was white knife, unfamiliar male, my daughter crying, and I just automatically thought I need to get my daughter out of there," Mrs Pio said.

"When I came in, the offender was distracted so my husband was able to tackle him and fight him off while he was still holding the knife. I grabbed my 3-year-old who was closest to the thing that was going on and then I grabbed my 2-year-old who was crying in the other bed."

She said she ran back to her bedroom with them, shut the door and called the police.

But after the incident, she said she did not feel safe anymore and worried about her daughter.

"When I could see her face crying and it just made me really hurt for her.

"She's at an age where she may forget it but she's also at an age where she's impressionable and something traumatic like this could stay with her."

She was thankful that her husband had woken up at the right time or it could have ended up being a worse scenario, she said.

A 25-year-old man appeared in the Hamilton District Court yesterday charged with aggravated wounding, aggravated burglary and assault using a knife as a weapon.

rnz.co.nz

Police emergency scene
Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:52
The former MP did not speak yesterday, but there could still be more to come, say Jessica Mutch McKay and Corin Dann.
'He's severely wounded' - Bridges, Ross saga could be far from over, 1 NEWS political team says
2
Ms Pugh, the MP referred to as ‘f*****g useless’ on the recording by National’s Simon Bridges, asked the deputy Prime Minister to apologise.
Winston Peters' verbal jab at National's Maureen Pugh in Parliament was 'not an offensive comment,' Speaker says
3
MSD reviews how it investigates benefit fraud after advocates raise concerns over privacy
4
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
5
Party leader Simon Bridges describes list MP Maureen Pugh as "f***ing useless".
Senior Indian diplomat 'very hurt' by Bridges-Ross comments
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Gas canister explosion in Hamilton sends two people to hospital

01:53
The original area was severely damaged in the Kaikoura earthquake in 2016.

Seal colony at Ōhau Point re-opens with new viewing area

Man with links to Saudi prince caught on film at consulate when journalist vanished
01:48
There are fears about health and lifestyle fallout.

After Canada legalises cannabis, industry eyes rest of the world