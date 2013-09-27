Waikato house ablaze overnight

Breaking News
Fire crews battled a large house fire overnight in Pirongia, Waikato.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Beechey St at 4.15am this morning.
Six crews from Pirongia and Te Awamutu worked to contain the blaze.
There were no reports of anyone trapped and there is no danger at this stage to any surrounding buildings.
