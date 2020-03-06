Waikato Hospital prepares isolation rooms for possible coronavirus outbreak

1 NEWS has been given a glimpse inside a negative air pressure room that could play a part in the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The room in Waikato Hospital is designed to filter air out from an infected patient’s room through the roof and protect other patients inside the hospital from becoming infected.

Charge Nurse Manager for Infection at Waikato Hospital Vicky Parry took 1 NEWS on a tour through the room.

“It draws air in from the corridor through an anti-room into the patient’s room and filters the air and then it goes out through the exhaust system.”

At Waikato Hospital there are 19 negative air pressure rooms as well as isolation rooms which can be used in the event of an outbreak in the region.

Chief Nursing Midwifery Officer for the Waikato DHB Sue Hayward says they have been preparing for a “potential pandemic” since the Ministry of Health sent out information to the DHBs about the global outbreak in mid-January.

“We’re preparing for an epidemic and then a pandemic, we have put the structure in place to make sure we’re covered right across the DHB."

Preparing for a coronavirus outbreak in the area has put strain on the DHB, says Ms Hayward.

“Staff are concerned on a number of levels; they’re concerned about the number of people that might turn up and overwhelm their ability to provide care to the level that they would want.

“They’re concerned other elective procedures and interventions may need to be postponed or cancelled.

“And they’re also concerned about whether there is any potential that they would pick it up from patients and take it back to their own families.”

However, the use of correct gear and nursing and doctoring procedures would reduce the risk.

She added they had all the resources they needed, and had been kept in the loop by the Ministry of Health.