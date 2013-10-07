 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Waikato hospital and ED in overload

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Waikato Hospital is in overload and at full capacity after the beginning of winter saw an influx of patients. 

Clinical Director of general medicine Dr Douglas Stephenson said, "Waikato Hospital is in overload and above capacity which is leading to increased numbers of patients waiting in our ED for an inpatient bed."

As a result there have been delays for patients needing surgery and the hospital’s working to reschedule appointments.

Anyone requiring non-urgent medical attention should expect long wait times.

They’re urging people to see their GP first or phone Healthline.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
The First Lady didn't seem to be interested in walking hand-in-hand with her husband, alongside the Israeli prime minister and his wife.

Watch: The moment Melania Trump appears to swat away Donald's outstretched hand on red carpet

00:30
2
This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw video: Auckland commuters watch in horror as students brawl and kick train at station

04:13
3
A suspected bomb attack in a packed concert venue left at least 19 dead and many more injured.

UK police arrest man in Manchester over deadly Ariana Grande concert suicide bombing

4

Queen marks moment of silence for bomb victims


00:29
5
Leigh’s Adam Higson was shown a straight red card for this cheap shot on Salford’s Stuart O’Brien.

Watch: Worst tackle ever? League player nearly decapitates rival with horrendous late coathanger tackle


00:40
The US President paid his respects to the victims, before lashing out at those responsible.

Video: Donald Trump calls Manchester suicide bomber 'evil loser'

Trump says the attack, which killed at least 22 and injured dozens more, preyed on "innocent children".

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

'Broken' - Ariana Grande devastated after terror attack at Manchester concert

"I am so so sorry. i don't have words."

00:08
Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

Manchester wakes up to aftermath of devastating explosion that killed 22, injured more than 50 outside Ariana Grande concert

The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".

01:54
EQC refused to pay a temporary accommodation supplement to the man unless he signed a confidentiality agreement.

Christchurch senior citizen resolves stoush with EQC, but still feels bullied

Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ