Waikato hospital and ED in overload

Waikato Hospital is in overload and at full capacity after the beginning of winter saw an influx of patients.

Clinical Director of general medicine Dr Douglas Stephenson said, "Waikato Hospital is in overload and above capacity which is leading to increased numbers of patients waiting in our ED for an inpatient bed."

As a result there have been delays for patients needing surgery and the hospital’s working to reschedule appointments.

Anyone requiring non-urgent medical attention should expect long wait times.