Waikato Hospital 'almost gridlocked', patients turned away

Patients are being turned away from Waikato Hospital as it’s over full capacity.

A Waikato District Health Board spokesperson says there are around 100 people waiting at the emergency department right now, and the hospital is over its maximum 650 beds.

The situation is “almost gridlocked”, the spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The ED is seeing many elderly patients with respiratory conditions and sick children this season.

It’s common for the hospital to be full but it’s been over capacity the past few weeks due to a rise in influenza levels.

The hospital isn’t short-staffed but it hasn’t been able to discharge patients at a rate fast enough to admit new patients, the spokesperson says.

“We’re trying to process them as fast as we can… but we just have many sick people.”

On top of those with the flu, there are a high number of respiratory, general medical and surgery patients, such as those suffering trauma who require longer stays.

The hospital is urging people to leave its ED for emergencies only.

Those with non-urgent conditions are asked to seek their general practitioner, urgent care centre, local pharmacist or Healthline first.