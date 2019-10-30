TODAY |

Waikato farmer fined nearly $100k for 'reckless', illegal effluent discharging

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Farming
Environment
Crime and Justice

A Waikato farmer has been fined more than $96,000 for illegally discharging effluent into the environment and undertaking unlawful earthworks.

Randal Greenbank and his company, Whakapona Farms Ltd, have been convicted after a proactive farm inspection of the Te Kauwhata property by Waikato Regional Council on July 24 last year.

The inspection found an effluent storage pond had been overflowing into a nearby waterway and effluent from a travelling irrigator was running into a farm drain.

While at the property, council staff also inspected earthworks being undertaken by Greenbank to form a driveway as part of a lifestyle block subdivision. They discovered the earthworks had resulted in large volumes of soil being excavated with no erosion or sediment controls, resulting in sediment entering two streams. The streams had been diverted or the stream beds excavated.

On September 11 last year, another inspection by council staff found the travelling irrigator over-irrigating effluent that ran off into a farm drain. 

The waterways to which the effluent and sediment was discharged ultimately fed into the Whangamarino wetland, which is listed as being of international significance.

Whakapona Farms Ltd and Greenbank were subsequently prosecuted by the council for breaches under the Resource Management Act and sentenced in the Hamilton District Court by Judge Melinda Dickey. 

A conviction and fine of $64,125 was imposed on Whakapona Farms Ltd regarding the three unlawful effluent discharges. Greenbank was convicted and fined $32,062.50 for the unlawful earthworks.

Judge Dickey noted the effluent offending was highly reckless and that the earthworks were careless to the highest degree and that Greenbank simply didn’t pay any particular regard or have any concern for the requirements of the relevant planning documents.

Earthworks erosion discharging into a stream from the Te Kauwhata property. Source: Supplied/Waikato Regional Council
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Farming
Environment
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:36
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
2
England fined 'four-figure' sum for v-shaped formation in response to haka - report
3
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
4
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
5
Simon Bridges defends push to cut off gang members from benefits if they can't prove income, assets are legit
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:42

Simon Bridges defends push to cut off gang members from benefits if they can't prove income, assets are legit
00:22

Christchurch’s oldest wooden commercial building re-opens as cannabis museum

Counsellors in plight after Mike King's Gumboot Fund runs out of cash
05:17

Mum on mission for funding of life-changing Type 1 diabetes technology