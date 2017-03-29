Waikato farm fined $52k for allowing effluent to flow into stream

A Waikato dairy farm has been fined $52,500 for discharging dairy effluent into the environment.

Source: 1 NEWS

Cazjal Farm Limited's Wharepuhunga farm near Otorohanga has received seven convictions for the conversion of its dry stock to a dairying operation in the months between June and October 2016.

The Waikato Regional Council brought the prosecution against the farm following complaints about dairy effluent entering streams on the property.

The council's investigation found that the farm was converted from dry stock to an intensive dairy operation in early 2014 and, on occasion, would milk over 1000 cows, creating large volumes of dairy effluent at the cow shed and a feed pad.

"Unfortunately, a woefully inadequate storage facility was in place meaning that discharges of dairy effluent into the environment were inevitable," said the council's investigations manager Patrick Lynch.

Judge David Kirkpatrick handed down the sentence to Cazjal Farm Limited at Hamilton District Court this week after it was found to breach council abatement notices ordering a halt to unlawful discharges.

Despite formal direction from the council the required infrastructure was not installed until after a prosecution had commenced and four separate discharge incidents had been identified.