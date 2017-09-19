Waikato DHB member slams management for lack of information after seven baby deaths

Following a 1 NEWS exclusive story last night which revealed the death of a baby at Waikato Hospital after a botched delivery, Waikato District Health board member has hit out at the hospital's management.

The baby was severely brain damaged and died in February this year after the mother waited 12-hours to see an obstetrician and bled internally.

On average, one baby dies in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit a fortnight and the board said this is comparable to other district health boards in the country.

It refutes the figure of seven deaths in seven weeks. The matter's now been referred to the coroner.

Waikato DHB member Dave Macpherson says the board is not getting accurate information about serious events from management, and not learning about complaints until months later, such as in this case.

"The only time we hear about it is when the media have decided to cover it… that's sort of driving a bit of information to us that I believe we should be getting anyway," he said.

"We don't have the information that's coming to us about any of these cases so we're not able to look at what improvements need to be made, what extra resources need to go into a particular area... how can we as a board improve things that we're responsible for if no one is actually telling us what's going on?"

Mr Chris Holdaway, chair of the Clinical Unit Leader Group for the hospital, issued a statement this afternoon saying significant improvements have been made and they are ongoing.

"While some of the challenges in providing a safe environment have played out publicly, this should give you some comfort about how focused we are to get it right," he said.

Mr Holdaway said the group views the service as safe today.