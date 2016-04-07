TODAY |

Waikato DHB asked to apologise to family of baby who died in its care

Source:  1 NEWS

The Health and Disability Commissioner has today released a report which finds the Waikato DHB in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights over the care provided to a new born baby who died while in its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Baby Source: istock.com

According to the report, the baby was born with perinatal hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE) in 2017 and was admitted to NICU at Waikato DHB.

"Treatment for HIE was commenced, but on day four the baby developed neonatal sepsis. Her condition deteriorated rapidly and she subsequently died from an overwhelming infection," the report states.

"Mr Hill [Commissioner Anthony Hill] was critical of staffing levels overnight in the NICU, and considered that the DHB staff involved showed a lack of critical thinking.

"Mr Hill found that staff delayed commencing aEEG monitoring, failed to undertake an adequate assessment of the baby as she began to deteriorate which delayed antibiotic treatment, and did not document adequate medical records.

"As a consequence, treatment for both of the baby’s conditions was delayed."

In the report it's recommended Waikato DHB introduce an education programme for all NICU staff about the signs of possible infection, and about handover and documentation, and that they provide a formal apology to the whānau of the baby.

The full report is available on the HDC website.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Andrew Falloon resigns after issue on Friday, becomes 13th National MP to announce they won't stand at election
2
One new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation
3
Donald Trump won't commit to accepting US election results if he loses
4
Concerns for well-being of visually impaired woman missing in West Auckland
5
Winston Peters vs David Seymour Twitter spat turns nasty: 'You'd last 10 seconds in the ring with me'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:00

Samoan beauty queen uses nursing skills to help returning residents amid Covid-19 pandemic

Opinion: How Winston Peters could deliver another election night surprise
09:43

'Continuous jellyfish sting' of racism still causing pain in NZ, experts say as new campaign launched
01:47

Tourism businesses worried for future after school holiday buzz fades