Waikato crowned as worst region in NZ for speeding fines - 14k issued in first quarter of 2020

The Waikato has been crowned, or rather shamed, as the region with the highest number of speeding tickets issued so far this year.

For the first three months of this year, 14,000 officer-issued speeding tickets were dished out in the region - $1.4 million worth.

The same time last year, only 8000 were issued.

AA's Barney Irvine told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp nearly 50 per cent was a big jump, but that speed limits needed to be enforced.

"We still have too many people out there driving far too fast for the conditions and we also need a greater police presence on the roads," he said.

"It's not about revenue generation, it never has been. We have a serious safety issue right through the country, particularly in Waikato, and that's what this is targeted to.

"What we would really want to see here is that the tickets are being issued on some of the higher risk roads in the region and not on some of the safer highways."

