Waikato company fined $180k for causing months-long foul odour described as 'death mixed with a septic tank'

Source:  1 NEWS

A Waikato rendering plant has been fined $180,000 for causing odour described as “death mixed with a septic tank” over a period of months and unlawfully discharging waste product into the Waikato River.

Waikato River Source: istock.com

Tuakau Proteins Ltd pleaded guilty to three charges under the Resource Management Act for the incidents between November 2019 through to April 2020, the Waikato Regional Council said today in a statement.

In addition to the fine, Hamilton District Court Judge Melanie Harland also imposed an enforcement order on the company prohibiting it from further discharges of objectionable odour and requiring certain improvements to be carried out on site.

Tuakau Proteins was prosecuted by the council following dozens of complaints from Tuakau residents over the odour, which was described by some as “death mixed with a septic tank”, “raw sewage” or “rotten eggs”.

Harland called the company’s offending “reckless,” adding that it had a “significant and profound effect" on the community nearby, with some locals becoming physically ill from the smell. 

Council regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch said the company and its board of directors, who were present during the sentencing process, were sent a clear message.

“If this company intends to keep operating at this site they need to do so lawfully and without an ongoing detrimental effect on the community or environment,” he said.

Lynch said a court order is now in place, offering “some degree of protection to this community through the coming summer months.”

“The enforcement order is really significant and essentially the most powerful regulatory tool available for us to act on if there are further breaches.

“We are very hopeful that the significance of this court order is not lost on the company.”


