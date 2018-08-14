 

Waikato bus drivers walking off the job to protest poor pay and conditions

About 120 bus drivers from Hamilton, Otorohanga and Te Awamutu will strike today to protests low pay and bad conditions.

The drivers - members of FIRST Union - will picket outside the Hamilton Transport Centre this morning and this afternoon.

Union organiser Jax Oldham said "while Auckland drivers are forced to be away from home for 14 hours a day due to low pay, Waikato bus drivers often either have to constantly fight for more hours or be partially retired.

"From passengers sitting in the dark and cold due to failed lighting and air-con units stuck on freezing, to drivers having to fit into steering and seat configurations that cause pain over long periods of driving - it's a mess," Mr Oldham said.

"Our members are well aware that they can refuse to drive an unsafe vehicle ... it has almost become standard for managers to hold back buses that members refuse to drive, for non-members who will drive whatever bus they are allocated.

"These drivers are afraid that their refusal to carry out their duties as their manager asks will have an impact on their job security and most just want to avoid workplace conflict."

Go Bus Director of Engineering Terry Campbell has said he is disappointed the union chose to question the skill and work ethic of his engineering team to justify the strike.

The strike is likely to affect some services and public transport users are asked to check busit.co.nz to confirm their trip route.

A Busit vehicle in Hamilton
A Busit vehicle in Hamilton. Source: Waikato Regional Council
New Zealand man locked up in Bali, accused of attempted murder

A New Zealand man who lives in Perth has been detained by police in Bali after an incident involving a scooter.

Ngaarda Media reports Matty Isiah, a security guard from Perth, is visiting the Indonesian island, and was arrested early Sunday morning, local time.

Mr Isiah was reportedly coming out of popular night club Engine Room in Kuta when he tried to hail a taxi.

As he was doing so, a scooter reportedly driving on the footpath came into contact with Mr Isiah, and locals crowded around.

A co-worker of his, Regan Jhonson, told the NZ Herald Mr Isiah had "put his arm out and a scooter's ridden up along the footpath and driven straight into his arm".

"Straight away he was mobbed by locals because they thought he had hit the rider."

"He's been arrested for attempted murder."

Police were called and he was arrested and taken to a cell.

Denpasar police are now demanding US$7000 (NZ$10,644) or he will be sent to jail, Mr Isiah told NZ Herald.

Police reportedly have told him the money is for the person he collided with, not for them.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed they are offering consular assistance to Mr Isiah.

Matty Isiah inside a cell in Denpasar, Bali.
Matty Isiah inside a cell in Denpasar, Bali. Source: Ngaarda Media
Wellington property management company apologises over social media campaign that upset tenants

Property management company Quinovic has apologised for a social media campaign which sent tenants into a rage yesterday.

The now deleted advertisements from its Te Aro office in Wellington featured beer glasses with the caption: "Cheers to you! Are you financing your tenant's social life?" which implied that landlords should charge more if tenants had money leftover after paying rent.

The ad pitted tenants against landlords.

A second said: "Your tenants may hate us. You will love us." While a third asked: 'Afraid to man up? We aren't.'

The ads caused some tenants to gather outside Quinovic in central Wellington last night, to protest the campaign.

One tenant, Robert Whitaker, said the advertisements were disgusting.

"I was pretty appalled basically, by seeing these ads being run, and it sort of indicates to me what I felt like has been going on in the rental market in Wellington for a long time, which is renters being taken advantage of because there's a short supply of housing."

Mr Whitaker lives in the suburb of Melrose, where he rents a house with his wife and three children through a private landlord.

But Mr Whitaker said he had dealt with difficult property managers in the past.

"They've been middle men, you know, and it's been difficult sometimes to get things sorted out, issues raised and there's been a lot of to'ing and fro'ing with property owners," he said.

"When we've had private landlords, generally speaking communication has been a bit easier and things have tended to get fixed and sorted out much quicker."

Another protester, Jenny Davies, said a lot of families struggled to cover their housing costs and said landlords did not need any more encouragement to put their rents up.

"I think it's disgusting, actually we need more houses so that landlords aren't in the position that they're in at the moment where they can charge what they like and where a lot of people can't access rental housing."

Recent first home buyer John-Luke Day said the campaign highlighted the power imbalance between landlords and tenants.

"I think the adverts that we've seen really highlight that, they really highlight how ripe the situations are for abuse and exploitation ... it's time the government stepped in, and regulated property managers and renting in general, because certainly the markets not doing that," he said.

Kate Day, a spokesperson for the advocacy group Renters United, said the ads made a mockery of the vulnerable living situation tenants often faced.

"A lot of renters face affordability issues that mean that they feel unstable, and in some cases even at risk of becoming homeless and that's nothing to joke or laugh about and it's certainly nothing to profiteer from."

Quinovic pulled the advertisement campaign just hours after the social media backlash and issued a formal apology for any offense that may have been caused.

Quinovic property management advert. Source: Facebook
