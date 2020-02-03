TODAY |

Waikato berry farm fined $76,000 after employees were paid below minimum wage

A Waikato berry farm has been fined $76,532 by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) for employment law breaches, after it was found five staff were being paid below the minimum wage.

The ERA also found 150 workers at Olde Berry Farm Limited were not given correct holiday pay entitlements or employment agreements.

The business had to pay $16,532 in unpaid minimum wage and holiday pay, according to a statement from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

The business also had to pay $50,000 in penalties. Managing director Peter Molloy had to personally pay an additional $10,000.

"It is imperative that employers treat their workers properly," said Labour Inspectorate Regional Manager Kevin Finnegan.

“Many workers were young migrant workers, who were less likely to be aware of their rights and particularly vulnerable to being taken advantage of.

“The ERA determination sends a clear message that businesses and individuals like Mr Molloy, cannot get away with exploiting workers,” Mr Finnegan says.

The farm came to the Labour Inspectorate’s attention in 2017, when they investigated another farm, Matangi Berry Farm Limited, which operated on the same orchard.

The Matangi Berry Farm case is currently before the Employment Court.

