Waikato becomes NZ's highest-growth district with rise in new dwelling consents

Waikato is the highest-growth district council in the North Island based on new dwelling consents, which have doubled in three years.

Statistic NZ figures show the district council issued 849 new building consents in the year ended November.

The figure was surpassed in the North Island by three city councils - Auckland (10,137), Tauranga (1704) and Hamilton (1245).

Among district councils nationwide, Waikato was topped by Selwyn in Canterbury (1275) and Queenstown-Lakes (928).

Waikato mayor Allan Sanson says his district is attracting new residents from both Auckland and Hamilton who are seeking a small-town or country lifestyle.

Affordability is cited as another reason, with QV figures for December showing the average price of a house in the district at $429,013.

This compared with Auckland ($1,047,179), Hamilton ($534,860) and Tauranga ($672,197).

"We're a small district of about 70,000, and expecting to grow to nearly 90,000 by 2030-31," Mr Sanson said.

"We're focused on managing this rapid growth in sustainable ways."

