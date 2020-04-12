TODAY |

Waikanae residents create beautiful beach art to boost spirits during lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

One community in Waikanae are adding some cheer to the lockdown by decorating their local beach with shells.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It started with one family and grew as people added their names using shells. Source: 1 NEWS

By Abbey Wakefield

Two weeks ago, Charis O’Connor and her family started creating geometric shapes with shells on their daily walk down Waikanae Beach.

As the design grew, other people started noticing it and added their own names.

“People are saying it’s made their day and that it’s been great for community spirit,” she said.

In the middle of the creation her family wrote the word "love".

In the middle of the geometric shell design on Waikanae beach is the word 'love'. Source: 1 NEWS

“There are so many shells on the beach, I don’t think we’re going to run out anytime soon,” she said.

New Zealand
Wellington
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Schools given potential return date for students, should Level 4 lockdown be lifted after 28 days
2
Eighteen more confirmed coronavirus infections in New Zealand
3
Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives April 12 Covid-19 update
4
White Island survivor Kelsey Waghorn celebrates 26th birthday with 'a million scrapes, scars and burns'
5
Lengthy queue at Auckland Pak'nSave as supermarkets open for first time on Easter Sunday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Music producer Babyface and family recovering from Covid-19
09:24

Lockdown ending 'won't be a return to life as we remember it' - disease specialist

01:57

Why is New Zealand's Covid-19 mortality rate so low?
00:56

'The Easter Bunny came!' Kiwi youngsters wake to Easter treats