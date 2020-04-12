Waikanae residents create beautiful beach art to boost spirits during lockdown

One community in Waikanae are adding some cheer to the lockdown by decorating their local beach with shells.

By Abbey Wakefield

Two weeks ago, Charis O’Connor and her family started creating geometric shapes with shells on their daily walk down Waikanae Beach.

As the design grew, other people started noticing it and added their own names.

“People are saying it’s made their day and that it’s been great for community spirit,” she said.

In the middle of the creation her family wrote the word "love".

