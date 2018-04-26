TODAY |

Waihi runs out of water, all schools in area to close until further notice

A break in a mains water pipe has caused the water reservoir in Waihi to run out.

The break has now been fixed, but the Hauraki District Council has advised it will take most of the day for the reservoir to fill back up. 

All schools in the area have closed down until further notice for health and safety reasons, but Waihi College principal Alistair Cochrane says they "may well be open" by tomorrow if the situation improves.

As soon as residents get water into their taps the council says it is safe to use. 

For residents in need of water, water bottles are being delivered to the Gold Education Centre, Morgan Park and the Salvation Army. 

The council says a water pod is being delivered to those locations and Victoria Park when available.

There are also water tankers heading to Waihi town, though the council says any water taken from the tankers will need to be boiled as a precaution.

The council had earlier told Waihi residents there was to be no showering or clothes washing with water, only drinking, while they worked to fix the pipe. It had warned that the reservoir may run out. 

“While Waikino is not critical, we ask that you restrict water use to a bare minimum,” the council said.

“If the repair takes longer than expected, there’s a chance we may run out.”

