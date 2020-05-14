Waihi campgrounds offer free weekend to those who 'need a little extra love' after long lockdown

After the long lockdown New Zealand has just weathered, two campgrounds in Waihi are offering a weekend of respite next month - for free.

The settlement’s two TOP 10 Holiday parks are giving away a free stay for those in need of some time out.

Ian Smith from Waihi Beach and Beachaven is inviting Kiwis to nominate someone deserving, “whether they have lost a job, lost a loved one or faced redundancy or something else”.

“The weekend will be 12th and 13th of June, coming in on the Friday night and leaving happy on Sunday the 14th,” he told Seven Sharp.

Both campgrounds will be adhering to the Level 2 rules, with individual groups of no more than 10 and all communal facilities regularly sanitised.

“We just want them to come, leave everything at home, forget about it, just come and take a breath, restart, reset, whatever, just to take a moment in time and say, 'OK, where to from here?'” Mr Smith says.

He says there are 50 units of varying types, from standard cabins through to two bedroom park motels, as well as 120 powered tents, caravan and camper van sites.