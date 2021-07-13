TODAY |

Waiheke's Stony Batter tunnels to provide perfect acoustics for singers

Source:  1 NEWS

This weekend, light and soulful strains will infiltrate the black of Waiheke Island's Fort Stony Batter tunnels.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Stony Batter has transformed from historic defence installation to a musical venue. Source: Seven Sharp

Four artists, including Tiny Ruins' Hollie Fullbrook, will be performing to an intimate audience over Saturday and Sunday.

"So amazing. I've never been anywhere like this," she said from the tunnels ahead of her upcoming subterranean performance.

Once abandoned and neglected for 60 years, the tunnels have been restored with guided tours now available.

The fortress is comprised of 1.2 kilometres of subterranean passages, chambers and stairwells, which were all tunneled by hand.

"This was built for a very aggressive purpose and now we’ve softened that, making something visible that’s been hidden for a very long time," Tim Moon of the Fort Stony Batter Heritage Park told Seven Sharp.

Tickets to the performances can be bought here.

New Zealand
Auckland
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman caught taking hundreds of cockles from closed Auckland beach
2
'Cost me my dignity' - Woman's dress purchase among all-time online shockers
3
Dannevirke Mongrel Mob chapter aiming to keep town P free, promote job opportunities
4
Video emerges of security guard being pushed into sea at Waiheke marina protest
5
South Africans in NZ terrified for family caught up in deadly riots
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

She is Not Your Rehab book launches with aim to break cycle of abuse

'Highly unusual' - Motutapu, Rangitoto islands plagued by three stoats

Kiwi tenor accuses NZ Opera of 'predatory' behaviour over fees for young singers

South Africans in NZ terrified for family caught up in deadly riots