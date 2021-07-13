Waiheke's Stony Batter tunnels to provide perfect acoustics for singers

This weekend, light and soulful strains will infiltrate the black of Waiheke Island's Fort Stony Batter tunnels.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Four artists, including Tiny Ruins' Hollie Fullbrook, will be performing to an intimate audience over Saturday and Sunday.

"So amazing. I've never been anywhere like this," she said from the tunnels ahead of her upcoming subterranean performance.

Once abandoned and neglected for 60 years, the tunnels have been restored with guided tours now available.

The fortress is comprised of 1.2 kilometres of subterranean passages, chambers and stairwells, which were all tunneled by hand.

"This was built for a very aggressive purpose and now we’ve softened that, making something visible that’s been hidden for a very long time," Tim Moon of the Fort Stony Batter Heritage Park told Seven Sharp.