Waiheke man seriously burned after solvent degreaser ignites during boat cleaning

A man was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition last night after he suffered serious burns while degreasing his boat's engine.

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust chopper at the wharf on Waiheke Island. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A spokesperson for Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said a helicopter was called out last night about 10.05pm after the 50-year-old man was injured.

He suffered burns to about 25 per cent of his body.