Waiheke Island residents offering what is essentially free accommodation in bid to entice tourists back

Some residents of Auckland’s Waiheke Island are offering what is essentially free accommodation to try and entice tourists back.

For one weekend in June guests will get rental charges back in “Waiheke Dollars” to spend on other services.

EcoZip Adventures Managing Director, Gavin Oliver is one of those who’s hurting because of the Covid-19 downturn, but it’s not just him.

"It's the accommodation providers, it's the cafes, it's the gas stations, it's the retailers," Mr Oliver said.

It’s hoped the On the House initiative will help ease the burden.

"Over 70 householders are giving up their properties, giving away a weekend's rental in order to stimulate the local economy," Mr Oliver says.

For one weekend in June, running from Friday the 19th to Sunday the 21st accommodation with participating providers will essentially be free.

"Imagine the normal rental on that is a thousand bucks, and you and four mates rent that house.

“What happens is you then get $1000 back in vouchers that you can spend on goods and services on the island," Mr Oliver told Seven Sharp.

Click here to find out more and register interest for the On the House promotion.

