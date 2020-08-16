Waiheke Island locals annoyed at Aucklanders taking day-trips for lockdown escape - 'It makes a mockery of it'

Residents on Auckland’s Waiheke Island are growing concerned their home is becoming at risk from Aucklanders using the area as a lockdown escape for a day trip.

Waiheke Island (file picture). Source: istock.com

Under Alert Level 3 restrictions, Aucklanders aren’t allowed to leave the region in an attempt to contain the Covid outbreak that surfaced earlier this week.

But with fine weather over the weekend, some opted to break out of their bubbles for a quick trip to Waiheke, causing serious apprehension for locals.

Simon Pope told 1 NEWS he has closed his restaurant – The Local – because of his concerns.

“To jump on one form of public transport, get to the ferry, get on another form of public transport, to come around here, hire some scooters to drive around - it makes a mockery of it,” Mr Pope said.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins sent a stern warning to Aucklanders looking for a getaway in this afternoon’s press conference.

“People shouldn't just be out and about taking a day trip to Waiheke.”