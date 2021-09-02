Waihī locals relish the return of takeaways at Alert Level 3

Waihī locals are fizzing for cuisine dished up by someone else after spending two weeks facing their own cooking under Alert Level 4.

As most of New Zealand moved out of the harshest lockdown restrictions just before midnight Tuesday, the focus turned to freedoms and what was allowed under Alert Level 3.

One local turned up at the Waihī Pizza Club looking for a saucy sausage topping but at the same time sent well wishes to those in Auckland doing it tough.

Seven Sharp’s Waihī reporter, Ben Hurley, walked the length of the township to gauge the appetite for takeaways.