TODAY |

Waihī locals relish the return of takeaways at Alert Level 3

Source:  Seven Sharp

Waihī locals are fizzing for cuisine dished up by someone else after spending two weeks facing their own cooking under Alert Level 4.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ben Hurley travelled south to get amongst the joyful first night of takeaways. Source: Seven Sharp

As most of New Zealand moved out of the harshest lockdown restrictions just before midnight Tuesday, the focus turned to freedoms and what was allowed under Alert Level 3.

One local turned up at the Waihī Pizza Club looking for a saucy sausage topping but at the same time sent well wishes to those in Auckland doing it tough.

Seven Sharp’s Waihī reporter, Ben Hurley, walked the length of the township to gauge the appetite for takeaways.

Take a look at what he found by watching the video above.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:11
Head of MIQ sorry after Covid-positive family left for hours without food
2
Eight businesses flagged for alleged wage subsidy fraud, MBIE says
3
Kiwis advised to stock up due to supply shortages
4
Absconder's bubble told MIQ staff man wasn't in Auckland facility 10 hours after escape
5
Covid-positive Auckland man charged over MIQ escape
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:11

Head of MIQ sorry after Covid-positive family left for hours without food

Bloomfield denies ‘poke’ at Chris Bishop as he confirms R rate detail on Twitter
00:38

Ardern reiterates 'be kind' message after bus drivers attacked, abused

Eight businesses flagged for alleged wage subsidy fraud, MBIE says