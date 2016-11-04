'Wage deductions are pretty astounding' - ambulance officers condemn 10 per cent pay deduction

Ambulance officers have condemned a decision by St John to deduct 10 per cent from their wages.

The workers who are refusing to wear uniforms as part of a strike action had been told they were facing the deduction for health and safety reasons, First Union spokesman Jared Abbott says.

"The wage deductions are pretty astounding," Mr Abbott, whose union represents about 1000 ambulance officers, said.

"If St John is worried about health and safety, then they wouldn't force ambulance officers to work nine hours without break and they wouldn't send single-crewed ambulances to emergencies."

First Union ambulance officers are three months into the strike action after collective agreement negotiation with St John broke down.

As part of the strike, the ambulance officers are wearing t-shirts readying "Healthy Ambos Save Lives", but are otherwise responding to emergency call-outs as normal.

St John's Ms Lane said the company respects its employee's right to take industrial action and had earlier amended its uniform policy to allow the union members to wear their t-shirts.

But after receiving "adverse" feedback from patients and fellow emergency workers, it requested all its ambulance officers to also wear a high visibility vest when completing jobs.

Staff failing to do so posed a health and safety risk and faced a 10 per cent deduction of wages, Ms Lane said.

She said St John had already reached an agreement over salaries with four of the five unions who represent its ambulance officers.