Wagamama restaurant closing its New Zealand outlets

Wagamama restaurant is closing its New Zealand locations.
The UK-based Japanese restaurant chain posted a statement to its website today announcing the closures.
"We are very sorry that our time in New Zealand has, for now, come to an end. We'd like to raise our chopsticks [and] thank all our loyal customers who have visited us at Wagamama New Zealand over the years.
"We hope one day to be back on your shores."
Wagamama operated restaurants in Auckland's Newmarket and Sylvia Park and on the Wellington waterfront.
A date for the closures has not yet been given.