Voting underway in NZ election 2020 as politicians among first to cast ballots

Source:  1 NEWS

Voting in the 2020 election is underway and political leaders were among the first Kiwis to cast their ballots.

Millions of NZers are expected to vote prior to the general election day on October 17.

Millions of New Zealanders are expected to cast their vote prior to the general election day on October 17.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and fiancé Clarke Gayford were quick out of the blocks this morning, Ardern saying it was “two ticks” for her party.

Greens co-leader James Shaw was also getting in early.

“It’s probably the least secret ballot I've ever cast,” he joked.

Voters will notice a few changes when they come to a polling booth at this election, with extra precautions in place for Covid-19.

Last election, nearly half of all voters cast their vote before election day. This time it's expected to be even higher.

“I think that people are aware that they don't need a reason to vote early, they can just go and vote,” says Graeme Astle of the Electoral Commission.

National leader, Judith Collins did not cast her vote today - but announced support for racing, including bringing back trackside radio.

Her advice to voters was “don’t mess around”.

“Don't be strategic - two ticks blue,” she said.


