TODAY |

Voting stickers canned for NZ election 2020 due to Covid-19 risk

Source:  1 NEWS

You'll be out of luck if you're looking for a sticker at the polling booth this year, as they've been scrapped by the Electoral Commission due to Covid-19. 

"Yes, I Have Voted" sticker of New Zealand 2014 General Election. Source: istock.com

The usual election staple has been deemed too much of a Covid-19 health risk to proceed with.

Instead, people can use digital GIPHY stickers in their social media posts and photos. 

Just two weeks out from election day and now with early voting open to the general public, Kiwis have taken to social media questioning the decision. 

It's one of many changes at the polling station this year.

There's also an abundance of hand sanitiser available, contact tracing underway and social distancing to be observed when you go to vote. 

People are encouraged to bring their own pens, but the Electoral Commission says they will have some available in the booths in case they forget. 

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Your Vote 2020
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:05
Auckland Central electorate race narrowing, Q+A Colmar Brunton poll reveals
2
'Complete devastation' - Ōhau Village property owner describes scene of blaze as fire wipes out homes
3
Donald Trump given supplemental oxygen before being hospitalised with Covid-19
4
Judith Collins prays before casting vote, doesn’t rule out working with New Conservatives
5
Dozens of Lake Ohau homes left in ashes by overnight fire
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:10

Civil Defence issues warning as heavy rain and wind batter South Island
01:07

Judith Collins prays before casting vote, doesn’t rule out working with New Conservatives
04:02

'I feel much better now' - Donald Trump releases new video from hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis
00:16

Dozens of Lake Ohau homes left in ashes by overnight fire