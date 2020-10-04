Voting stickers canned for NZ election 2020 due to Covid-19 risk

You'll be out of luck if you're looking for a sticker at the polling booth this year, as they've been scrapped by the Electoral Commission due to Covid-19.

"Yes, I Have Voted" sticker of New Zealand 2014 General Election. Source: istock.com

The usual election staple has been deemed too much of a Covid-19 health risk to proceed with.

Instead, people can use digital GIPHY stickers in their social media posts and photos.

Just two weeks out from election day and now with early voting open to the general public, Kiwis have taken to social media questioning the decision.

It's one of many changes at the polling station this year.

There's also an abundance of hand sanitiser available, contact tracing underway and social distancing to be observed when you go to vote.