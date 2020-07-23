TODAY |

Voting public growing weary of recent political scandals

Source:  1 NEWS

The voting public are growing weary of recent political scandals plaguing Parliament.

In the last week a Labour and a National MP have left Parliament after inappropriate behaviour. Source: 1 NEWS

After recent inappropriate behaviour by National MP Andrew Falloon and Minister of Workplace Relations Iain Lees-Galloway people 1 NEWS spoke were not impressed.

1 NEWS spoke to voters in New Plymouth and Wairarapa - where Jacinda Ardern and Judith collins were campaigning today.

“I think the biggest thing at the moment is whether we can trust our MPs,” a woman said.

“It's certainly been hideous, all sorts of things happening,” said another.

“One you can tolerate, two oh hello what's going on, but three or four!” a man said.

Another woman simply called it a “shambles.”

PM dismisses Iain Lees-Galloway as minister after 'inappropriate relationship'

With just 58 days to the election Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins will be working hard to pull the focus away from the muck of recent political affairs - and back on to policy issues that matter.

The leaders will also be hoping it doesn’t affect voter turnout.

“One of the main reasons people don't vote, is a distrust of the system and a distrust that their vote makes a difference,” political scientist Lara Greaves says.

