Voting opens today for local elections

1 NEWS
Voting has opened for local body elections around the country.

Voting papers are making their way through the post to all enrolled voters from today and should arrive by next Wednesday. Voting in local elections is done through postal ballot.

National local body voter turnout was 42 per cent in 2016, down from 41.3 per cent in 2013 and 49 per cent in 2010. These elections occur every three years.

Local Government New Zealand Chief Executive Malcolm Alexander said in a statement it was vital people had a say in selecting the over 2,000 candidates standing for positions nationwide.

“Local government shapes the place that you live, the footpaths you walk on, the roads you drive, the water in your shower, and the parks, libraries and swimming pool where you take the kids,” said Mr Alexander.

In Auckland, positions for mayor, councillors, local board members, district health board members and licensing trusts are up for contention.

Auckland Council General Manager of Democracy Services Marguerite Delbet told 1 NEWS in July more people say they intend to vote than actually do.

In the Auckland Council pre-election survey released in July, about 75 per cent of survey participants indicated they would participate in the election.

"We have a dedicated elections team working to make sure Aucklanders follow through with their intentions," she said.

In a statement, she said the Vote Auckland team put together a tool for people to input their address to see who they could vote for.

Ms Delbet said people who were not enrolled at all or not enrolled at their current address would need to cast a special vote through their local libraries or call the electoral officer on 0800 922 822.

Christchurch City Council has released a similar tool where voters can access candidate statements based on their area of residence. Up for contention are positions for mayor, councillor and community board members.

Wellington City Council also has information for voters on its website. Wellingtonians can vote for their next mayor and local councillors.

Most voting occurs either under the single transferable vote and the first past the post voting systems.

Voting closes midday October 12.

