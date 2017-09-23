'The voters have spoken' - Bill English in jubilant mood ahead of bidding process with Winston Peters

National leader Bill English has addressed jubilant supporters in Auckland, before confirming his expectation to have talks with NZ First about a coalition deal.

Mr English was in a celebratory mood as he took to the stage to raucous cheering.

"Let's just take this moment tonight to celebrate the hard work and success of the National Party," he said.

"The voters have spoken and now we have the responsibility of working to give New Zealand strong and stable government."

He also took the time to give praise to his main rival Jacinda Ardern.

"It's clear neither National or Labour can form a government on their own I want to thank Jacinda Ardern on a hard fought campaign," he said.

The National leader also had praise for NZ First's Winston Peters, laying the groundwork for the coalition talks to come.

"I want to acknowledge the strong performance of Winston Peters and NZ first, the voters of New Zealand have given NZ First a role in forming the next government.

"In the next few days we will talk to them finding common ground in the hopes of forming a strong and stable government for all New Zealanders."

Both Labour and National will now focus their energy on courting Mr Peters in a bid to get his party's support in forming a coalition.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said her expectation was to have a "conversation with both those parties," in reference to the Greens and NZ First.

Most of the votes are now in, here's how it looks:

National 46.1%

Labour 35.7%

NZ First 7.5%

Greens 5.8%

TOP 2.2%

Maori 1.1%