 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

New Zealand


Voter turn out on rise in 2017 over previous two elections

share

Source:

NZN

The turnout in the 2017 general election is up on the previous two elections.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Electoral Commission says on Sunday 78.8 per cent of those eligible to enrol have voted in the 2017 election.

This compares with a 77.9 per cent turnout in 2014.

At the 2011 election, turnout as a percentage of those eligible to enrol was at 69.57 per cent, the lowest recorded at a New Zealand parliamentary election since the adoption of universal suffrage in 1893.

The preliminary results on Saturday - National winning a total of 58 seats, to Labour's 45 - is based on 2,179,668 votes counted on election night, which includes 9866 informal votes, where a voter's intention was not clear.

Special votes still to be counted are estimated to be just over 384,000, or 15 per cent of the total votes.

This includes 61,375 votes cast from overseas.

The official election result is expected to be declared on October 7.

Related

Politics

Election

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:52
1
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

2
National Party Leader Bill English greets supporters in Auckland

'We got better, and better' - Bill English to find 'common ground' with Winston as he attempts to cling to power

01:13
3
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

Bill English says he will 'begin negotiations' with Winston Peters to form Government in next few days

4
Bill English met orchard workers in Hawke's Bay while Jacinda Ardern went walkabout in Whanganui.

Live stream: Q+A election special

02:35
5
However, Morgan said 'I've got another life, I'll have to think about it' – when asked about whether he'd lead his party.

'They are screwing the younger generation' - TOP leader Gareth Morgan says self-interested voters have dictated 2017 election

01:13
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

Bill English says he will 'begin negotiations' with Winston Peters to form Government in next few days

Saturday's election gave National 58 seats, well ahead of Labour's 45.

01:13
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

'We will begin discussions with NZ First' – Bill English expects to begin talks in coming days with Winston

The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

05:52
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

Check the list vote of each major party and see which candidate came out top in your electorate.

08:24
The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Watch Jacinda Ardern's full speech in front of her adoring Labour supporters

Labour leader tells hundreds of cheering supporters at Auckland's Aotea Centre that the majority of Kiwis have voted for a change of Government.

03:22
The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.

James Shaw tells Winston Peters: 'Now is the time to put differences aside'

The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 