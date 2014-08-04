Voter turn out on rise in 2017 over previous two elections

The turnout in the 2017 general election is up on the previous two elections.

The Electoral Commission says on Sunday 78.8 per cent of those eligible to enrol have voted in the 2017 election.

This compares with a 77.9 per cent turnout in 2014.

At the 2011 election, turnout as a percentage of those eligible to enrol was at 69.57 per cent, the lowest recorded at a New Zealand parliamentary election since the adoption of universal suffrage in 1893.

The preliminary results on Saturday - National winning a total of 58 seats, to Labour's 45 - is based on 2,179,668 votes counted on election night, which includes 9866 informal votes, where a voter's intention was not clear.

Special votes still to be counted are estimated to be just over 384,000, or 15 per cent of the total votes.

This includes 61,375 votes cast from overseas.