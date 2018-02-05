'I voted for Jacinda Ardern' - six-year old near-namesake Jacinta-Lee loves PM's presence at Waitangi

A six-year-old Paihia School girl whose first name closely resembles Jacinda Ardern's has earnestly revealed she "voted" for Ms Ardern in the election.

Little Jacinta-Lee Bentley was resplendent in a red dress and red cape which she donned especially for the Prime Minister's visit to Paihia School today.

Enjoying an orange from her picnic lunch, young Jacinta-Lee took time out for an interview with 1 NEWS Maori Affairs reporter Yvonne Tahana.

And prompted by her Mum, Jacinta-Lee also revealed who she voted for at the election.

"I voted for Jacinda Ardern," Jacinta-Lee said without hesitation, confirming that's why she's wearing red today.

Asked what she thinks about the Prime Minister coming to Paihia School, Jacinta-Lee said: "I think it's a good idea to come visit our school."

And when asked why she likes Jacinda Ardern so much, there could only be one answer.