'I voted for Jacinda Ardern' - six-year old near-namesake Jacinta-Lee loves PM's presence at Waitangi

Source:
A six-year-old Paihia School girl whose first name closely resembles Jacinda Ardern's has earnestly revealed she "voted" for Ms Ardern in the election.
Little Jacinta-Lee Bentley was resplendent in a red dress and red cape which she donned especially for the Prime Minister's visit to Paihia School today.
Enjoying an orange from her picnic lunch, young Jacinta-Lee took time out for an interview with 1 NEWS Maori Affairs reporter Yvonne Tahana.
And prompted by her Mum, Jacinta-Lee also revealed who she voted for at the election.
"I voted for Jacinda Ardern," Jacinta-Lee said without hesitation, confirming that's why she's wearing red today.
Asked what she thinks about the Prime Minister coming to Paihia School, Jacinta-Lee said: "I think it's a good idea to come visit our school."
And when asked why she likes Jacinda Ardern so much, there could only be one answer.
"Because she sort of has the same name as me," Jacinta-Lee declared.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news