Vote Compass: Who took out TVNZ's Multi-Party Debate? Viewers have their say

Leaders of minor parties went head to head on Thursday night in TVNZ’s Multi-Party Debate. But, who did the viewers think won?

TVNZ’s election tool, Vote Compass, asked people: 'From what you saw, heard or read about the debate, who do you think won?'

Among those who watched the debate, 32 per cent of respondents said ACT leader David Seymour won.

Meanwhile, 21 per cent said Greens Party co-leader James Shaw won, 11 per cent said the winner was NZ First leader Winston Peters, four per cent said it was Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere and two per cent said Advance New Zealand co-leader Jami-Lee Ross won the debate.

Twenty-eight per cent of people said they didn’t know who won.

Among debate watchers, people who said they intended to vote National tended to pick Seymour as the winner, while Labour voters tended to pick Shaw as the winner.

Labour voters were also more likely than National voters to pick Tamihere or Peters as the winner.

Will voters change their minds?

Vote Compass also asked people: “How likely is it that the debate will influence whom you will vote for?”

Fifty-nine per cent said it wasn’t likely, 16 per cent said it was likely, and 25 per cent were on the fence.

Developed by a team of social and statistical scientists from Vox Pop Labs, Vote Compass is a civic engagement application offered in New Zealand exclusively by TVNZ.

The findings are based on 1057 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from October 8, 2020 to October 9, 2020 and answered two questions on TVNZ’s Multi-Party Debate.

A screening question was used to determine whether respondents watched the debate.