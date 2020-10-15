TODAY |

Vote Compass: Who took out TVNZ's final leaders' debate between Ardern and Collins?

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealanders have decided who they think won last night’s final leaders’ debate between Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and National leader Judith Collins.

The results have come in using TVNZ’s Vote Compass tool.

Fifty-three per cent of people who watched the debate thought Jacinda Ardern won.

Thirty-two cent thought Judith Collins won the debate

Fifteen per cent of people are undecided.

1 NEWS reporter Andrew Macfarlane, who's been covering Vote Compass says the result "does suggest there is still a decent bit of the population to play for come polling day”.

Developed by a team of social and statistical scientists from Vox Pop Labs, Vote Compass is a civic engagement application offered in New Zealand exclusively by TVNZ.

The findings are based 688 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from October 15, 2020 to October 16, 2020 and answered two question on the TVNZ debate. A screening question was used to respondents whether individuals watched the debate.

Unlike online opinion polls, respondents to Vote Compass are not pre-selected. Similar to opinion polls, however, the data are a non-random sample from the population and have been weighted in order to approximate a representative sample. Vote Compass data has been weighted by gender, age, education, language, region and past vote to ensure the sample’s composition reflects that of the actual population of New Zealand according to census data and other population estimates.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
