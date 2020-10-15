Vote Compass: Who took out TVNZ's final leaders' debate between Ardern and Collins?

New Zealanders have decided who they think won last night’s final leaders’ debate between Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and National leader Judith Collins.

The results have come in using TVNZ’s Vote Compass tool.

Fifty-three per cent of people who watched the debate thought Jacinda Ardern won.

Thirty-two cent thought Judith Collins won the debate

Fifteen per cent of people are undecided.

1 NEWS reporter Andrew Macfarlane, who's been covering Vote Compass says the result "does suggest there is still a decent bit of the population to play for come polling day”.

The findings are based 688 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from October 15, 2020 to October 16, 2020 and answered two question on the TVNZ debate. A screening question was used to respondents whether individuals watched the debate.