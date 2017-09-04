Vote Compass: What are New Zealand's young voters concerned about?

The latest Vote Compass results have shown the "volatility" among young voters this election, with surprising results highlighting the big concerns about health and housing coming through as the hot topics

The findings are based on 175,689 participants of Vote Compass from August 20, 2017 to September 8, 2017.

So far 357,429 people have completed the online election tool.

University of Auckland associate professor Jennifer Lees-Marshment told 1 NEWS the Vote Compass outcome of participants aged 18 to 29 showed "we shouldn't assume" how young people will vote, or class them predominantly in a 'left-wing' thinking box.

"They're actually a lot more diverse. Young people think about these issues more seriously and more reflectively than we assume," Dr Lees-Marshment said.

Health topics seemed to unite the opinions of young voters, with 91 per cent of young voters agreeing government should increase funding of public hospitals to reduce waiting lists.

Source: 1 NEWS

Free GP visits for under 18s saw 58 per cent 'strongly agreeing' with the notion, rising to an overall support base of 87 per cent.

Source: 1 NEWS

Watch the parties debate the issues that matter most to young people tonight at 7.30pm on 1 NEWS Now, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

Young voters also surged ahead when asked if the government should build affordable housing for Kiwis to buy, with 51 per cent 'strongly agreeing, jumping up to 82 per cent support overall.

Source: 1 NEWS

The biggest surprise for Dr Lees-Marshment about young voters was "there wasn't strong support of more immigrants, or increasing the refugee quota".

"It's really divided."

Forty per cent thought there should be less immigrants, 34 per cent wanted the same amount, and only 22 per cent thought there should be more.

Source: 1 NEWS

The figures also showed 35 per cent of young voters wanted less refugees, 23 per cent wanted the same and 40 per cent through the quota should increase.

Vote Compass Results Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand's current quota is 750 per year, with increases for occasions such as the Syrian refugee crisis.

Young voters were strong in their support for the Maori language, with a 53 per cent support base, and only 16 per cent saying there should be less support.

Source: 1 NEWS

Greenhouse gas emissions generated a 76 per cent young voter support base, with only a mere five per cent saying New Zealand should do less to reduce emissions.

There was also 61 per cent of young voters for requiring private companies to disclose the pay of male and female employees for the same work, with only 21 per cent disagreeing.

They were notable strong supporters of government funding of three-years of post-school education, with 31 per cent strongly agreeing, that's 10 per cent more than any other age group, but overall it only sat at 58 per cent, with a large chunk (28 per cent) disagreeing.

Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Lees-Marshment said the sizable portion disagreeing with the education move showed Labour was not necessarily going to bring in the youth voter with their tertiary policy of one-year free post-school.

The results also showed a reflection of the "overall volatility" of voters this election, Dr Lees-Marshment said, with no clear party policies aligning with the views of younger voters.