Vote Compass: What New Zealanders think about... gender equality in parliament

The latest Vote Compass results have shown Kiwis' thoughts on gender equality in parliament. 

Parliament

The findings are based on 224,368 participants of Vote Compass from August 20, 2017 to September 18, 2017.

So far 405,718 people have completed the online election tool.

Thirty-one per cent of New Zealanders disagreed there should be as many women Members of Parliament as there are men, 39 per cent were neutral and 30 per cent agreed. 

When the results were broken down into genders, it showed 41 per cent of men disagreed with MP gender equality, with only 21 per cent of women disagreeing with the question. 

Forty per cent of women agreed with MP gender equality, compared to only 19 per cent of men. 

Senior lecturer at University of Auckland Dr Danny Osborne said "the gender differences do look surprisingly large, but are consistent with what you would expect".

However he said there was "still a very large chunk of the electorate" who were neutral on the issue. 

Dr Osborne said what stood out between the gender results was "the size of the difference" of those with strong views.

"A whopping 12 (strongly agree) to 14 (strongly disagree) per cent gender difference in the strongly agree and strongly disagree camps," he said. 

He said the results between ages was not surprising.

"The young, educated and liberal are more progressive than the old, uneducated and conservative."

Gender equality MP income Vote compass

Complete the Vote Compass tool here.

Developed by a team of social and statistical scientists from Vox Pop Labs, Vote Compass is a civic engagement application offered in New Zealand exclusively by TVNZ. The findings shown here are based on 101,101 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from August 20, 2017 to August 27, 2017. Unlike online opinion polls, respondents to Vote Compass are not pre-selected. Similar to opinion polls, however, the data are a non-random sample from the population and have been weighted in order to approximate a representative sample. Vote Compass data have been weighted by gender, age, education, religion, occupation, and Mãori descent to ensure the sample’s composition reflects that of the actual population of New Zealand according to census data and other population estimates.

