Vote Compass: What New Zealanders think about... gender equality in parliament

The latest Vote Compass results have shown Kiwis' thoughts on gender equality in parliament.

Parliament Source: 1 NEWS

The findings are based on 224,368 participants of Vote Compass from August 20, 2017 to September 18, 2017.

So far 405,718 people have completed the online election tool.

Thirty-one per cent of New Zealanders disagreed there should be as many women Members of Parliament as there are men, 39 per cent were neutral and 30 per cent agreed.

Source: 1 NEWS

When the results were broken down into genders, it showed 41 per cent of men disagreed with MP gender equality, with only 21 per cent of women disagreeing with the question.

Source: 1 NEWS

Forty per cent of women agreed with MP gender equality, compared to only 19 per cent of men.

Senior lecturer at University of Auckland Dr Danny Osborne said "the gender differences do look surprisingly large, but are consistent with what you would expect".

However he said there was "still a very large chunk of the electorate" who were neutral on the issue.

Dr Osborne said what stood out between the gender results was "the size of the difference" of those with strong views.

"A whopping 12 (strongly agree) to 14 (strongly disagree) per cent gender difference in the strongly agree and strongly disagree camps," he said.

He said the results between ages was not surprising.

Source: 1 NEWS

"The young, educated and liberal are more progressive than the old, uneducated and conservative."

Source: 1 NEWS

Source: 1 NEWS

Complete the Vote Compass tool here.

Source: 1 NEWS