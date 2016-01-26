Vote Compass: What New Zealanders think about... foreign policy

The latest Vote Compass foreign policy results have shown Kiwis are not keen on cosying up to the US or pursuing military involvement in Afghanistan, but are more in favour of keeping the TPPA alive - with notable differences between men and women shown throughout the results.

The findings are based on 171,380 participants of Vote Compass from August 20, 2017 to September 7, 2017.

So far 396,184 people have completed the online election tool.

Thirty-eight per cent of Kiwis disagree with New Zealand developing closer defence ties with the US, with 38 per cent neutral on the issue, and 28 per cent agreeing.

In regards to New Zealand's military involvement in Afghanistan, only 15 per cent actually agreed with keeping Kiwi personnel in the country, and 46 per cent were against it.

In pursuing the Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA), 33 per cent were against, 25 per cent neutral and 37 per cent were in favour of it going ahead.

With those statistics broken down, it showed a big gap between women and men's views on foreign policy, with females more likely to pull back from and disagree with each issue.

Victoria University's professor Jack Vowles said the split could be due to a mixture of male and female "personality differences, socialisation, and experience".

"There is plenty of evidence that all else equal, men and women tend to differ on these sorts of issues, particularly around peace and war."

A large 44 per cent of women were against closer defence ties with the US, and only 20 per cent were for the idea.

This was compared with 31 per cent of men who disagreed with closer defence ties, with 36 per cent agreeing.

Women were eight per cent less likely to agree with New Zealand pursuing military involvement in Afghanistan, with only 14 per cent in favour of the military involvement.

This was compared with 43 per cent of men against military involvement, and 23 per cent for.

When asked if New Zealand should continue to pursue the TPPA, both men and women similarly disagreed at 33 and 32 per cent respectively, but the gap showed with 43 per cent of men agreeing to pursue the TPPA, and only 32 per cent of women holding the same view.

Older people were also strong TPPA supporters, with just over half (54 per cent) of people 65+ in favour, compared to just 27 per cent 18 to 29-year-olds, and also 30 to 39-year-olds in favour of retaining TPPA negotiations.

