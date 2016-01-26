 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Vote Compass: What New Zealanders think about... foreign policy

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The latest Vote Compass foreign policy results have shown Kiwis are not keen on cosying up to the US or pursuing military involvement in Afghanistan, but are more in favour of keeping the TPPA alive - with notable differences between men and women shown throughout the results.

The report outlines a net benefit to New Zealand of $3 billion, but protesters aren’t concerned about the money.

Source: 1 NEWS

The findings are based on 171,380 participants of Vote Compass from August 20, 2017 to September 7, 2017.

So far 396,184 people have completed the online election tool.  

Thirty-eight per cent of Kiwis disagree with New Zealand developing closer defence ties with the US, with 38 per cent neutral on the issue, and 28 per cent agreeing.

Source: 1 NEWS

In regards to New Zealand's military involvement in Afghanistan, only 15 per cent actually agreed with keeping Kiwi personnel in the country, and 46 per cent were against it. 

Source: 1 NEWS

In pursuing the Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA), 33 per cent were against, 25 per cent neutral and 37 per cent were in favour of it going ahead. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Try Vote Compass here

With those statistics broken down, it showed a big gap between women and men's views on foreign policy, with females more likely to pull back from and disagree with each issue. 

Victoria University's professor Jack Vowles said the split could be due to a mixture of male and female "personality differences, socialisation, and experience".

"There is plenty of evidence that all else equal, men and women tend to differ on these sorts of issues, particularly around peace and war."  

A large 44 per cent of women were against closer defence ties with the US, and only 20 per cent were for the idea. 

US gender vote compass

Source: 1 NEWS

This was compared with 31 per cent of men who disagreed with closer defence ties, with 36 per cent agreeing. 

Women were eight per cent less likely to agree with New Zealand pursuing military involvement in Afghanistan, with only 14 per cent in favour of the military involvement.

Source: 1 NEWS

This was compared with 43 per cent of men against military involvement, and 23 per cent for. 

When asked if New Zealand should continue to pursue the TPPA, both men and women similarly disagreed at 33 and 32 per cent respectively, but the gap showed with 43 per cent of men agreeing to pursue the TPPA, and only 32 per cent of women holding the same view. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Older people were also strong TPPA supporters, with just over half (54 per cent) of people 65+ in favour, compared to just 27 per cent 18 to 29-year-olds, and also 30 to 39-year-olds in favour of retaining TPPA negotiations. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Complete the Vote Compass tool here

Developed by a team of social and statistical scientists from Vox Pop Labs, Vote Compass is a civic engagement application offered in New Zealand exclusively by TVNZ. The findings shown here are based on 101,101 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from August 20, 2017 to August 27, 2017. Unlike online opinion polls, respondents to Vote Compass are not pre-selected. Similar to opinion polls, however, the data are a non-random sample from the population and have been weighted in order to approximate a representative sample. Vote Compass data have been weighted by gender, age, education, religion, occupation, and Mãori descent to ensure the sample’s composition reflects that of the actual population of New Zealand according to census data and other population estimates.

Related

Politics

Election

Vote 17

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Dashcam footage of a terrifying near head-on collision between a ute and oil-tanker was captured on SH7 along the South Island's West Coast yesterday.

Watch: Terrifying near head-on collision between ute and oil-tanker on West Coast following reckless overtaking manoeuver

00:08
2
Dashcam vision shows the truck getting wedged on the concrete barrier, stopping it hitting oncoming vehicles.

Watch: Terrifying vision shows out-of-control truck slamming into median barrier on Auckland motorway

00:51
3
Botany candidate Wetex Kang is accused of posting an audio message on the Chinese social media app Wechat about a reporter.

'I'll beat him up' - Maori Party investigating allegations candidate threatened NZ Herald reporter

00:29
4
Antonio Valencia opened the scoring in United's 4-0 romp over Everton.

Manchester United defender blasts firecracker goal as Wayne Rooney's Old Trafford return ends in misery

02:30
5
1 NEWS' Political Editor wouldn't let Bill English off the leash over his party's attack ads on Labour.

'You're just out there to scare voters. Are you not proud of your record?': Corin Dann fires off at English as Q+A heats up

The report outlines a net benefit to New Zealand of $3 billion, but protesters aren’t concerned about the money.

Vote Compass: What New Zealanders think about... foreign policy

Thousands of Kiwis have given their say on the big issues facing the country.


01:08
They are now polished party leaders, but decades ago Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira weren't quite so smooth in front of the camera.

Startling to hilarious: Watch the first TVNZ appearances for Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira

Watch out for Winston Peters and the 1970's suit.

01:22
Labour surged up in the latest Colmar Brunton Poll, but Jacinda Ardern isn't taking the numbers for granted.

Sign language version of final Leaders' Debate on TVNZ confirmed

TVNZ, in partnership with Deaf Aotearoa, will produce a New Zealand Sign Language interpreted version of the debate.

01:16
The flanker was sent home for personal reasons before the first Bledisloe Cup Test last month.

Kaino, Todd return in All Blacks squad to face Argentina - Beauden Barrett, Retallick and Whitelock rested

Patrick Tuipulotu also makes his return in Steve Hansen's 28-man squad for the trip to Buenos Aires.

00:42
NZ should go after companies not paying their fair share, says Shamubeel Eaqub.

Is NZ a high-taxed country? Economist says 'hell no' and calls for tax crackdown on companies

NZ should go after companies not paying their fair share, says Shamubeel Eaqub.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 