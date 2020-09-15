Vote Compass: Most New Zealanders support higher taxes for the wealthy

Most Kiwis support the idea of wealthier people paying more in taxes.

That’s one of the latest findings from TVNZ’s Vote Compass tool, which has now been used by more than 170,000 New Zealanders.

Voters were asked, “How much should wealthier people pay in taxes?”

Fifty-nine per cent said more or somewhat more, while 34 per cent said the tax rate should stay the same.

Just seven per cent of New Zealanders think the wealthy should be paying less.

Victoria University of Wellington’s professor Jack Vowles says people seem to be growing more concerned about wealth distribution and inequality.

“We’ve seen this increasing in New Zealand before the 2014 election, if not before, and with Covid-19 that puts more pressure on income wealth and inequality.”

Vote Compass also asked, “How much tax should corporations pay?”

Sixty-two per cent of people think they should pay more, while 29 percent think it should stay the same.

Only six per cent of people think they should pay less.

While increased taxes appear to resonate with voters, Vowles warns that those policies can be a tricky sell from those with political clout.

“You’ll get opposition to it from those who will be disadvantaged by those policies.”

The findings are based on 67,761 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from August 30, 2020 to September 10, 2020.