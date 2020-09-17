Vote Compass: Most Kiwis do not support lowering voting age

Most New Zealanders do not want to see the minimum voting age lowered to 16.

Your playlist will load after this ad

That’s one of the latest findings from TVNZ’s Vote Compass tool, which has now been used by nearly 190,000 people.

New Zealanders were asked if “the minimum voting age should be lowered to 16”.

Seventy per cent of the population disagree with the idea.

Just 20 per cent of people agreed.

Ten per cent of New Zealanders were neutral or didn’t have an opinion.

Source: 1 NEWS

Breaking it down

National and ACT voters are more likely to disagree with the voting age being lowered, with a large majority (84 per cent) against it.

While most Labour voters (58 per cent) were also against lowering the voting age, Green voters are more divided.

Forty-seven per cent of Green voters were opposed, and 42 per cent in support of the idea.

To take part in Vote Compass, a survey tool which shows users how their views match up with party policies, go to tvnz.co.nz/votecompass

Developed by a team of social and statistical scientists from Vox Pop Labs, Vote Compass is a civic engagement application offered in New Zealand exclusively by TVNZ.

The findings are based on 6155 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from September 11, 2020 to September 15, 2020 and answered a question of the day on the voting age.

Unlike online opinion polls, respondents to Vote Compass are not pre-selected.