 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Vote Compass: Who Kiwis thought won the final TVNZ leaders' debate

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The latest Vote Compass results have shown Kiwis' thoughts on who came out on top in the final leaders' debate.

There were fireworks during the leaders debate over a key part of the election campaign.
Source: 1 NEWS

National's Bill English emerged victorious according to the results, with a close win of just five per cent above Labour's Jacinda Ardern.

Watch the entire debate here. 

Source: 1 NEWS

The findings are based on 5,778 Vote Compass participants who responded after the 1 NEWS leaders' debate on Wednesday. 

So far 445,343 people have completed the online election tool.

Source: 1 NEWS

Forty-one per cent of voters thought English won, compared to 36 per cent who thought Ardern won the debate.

Victoria University's professor Jack Vowles said he thought the differences between undecided and decided voters, and the difference between ages showed the most interesting results. 

The split between undecided and decided voters showed the decided voter favouring Bill English at 43 per cent, and Jacinda Ardern at 36 per cent. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Undecided voters thought Ardern defeated English, (29 per cent to 15 per cent), but the majority (56 per cent) didn't know who won. 

"The data presumably reflects the shift back to National in the polls (or more National decided voters tending to respond)," he said.

"So people who have already made their minds up tend to perceive the leader of the party they prefer doing the best."

Broken down into age groups, the results showed the split in age groups over who won the debate.

Source: 1 NEWS

Source: 1 NEWS

Forty-five per cent of 18-29 thought Ardern won, with age groups decreasing in support until only 30 per cent of those 65+ considered the debate a win for Jacinda.

Source: 1 NEWS

It was the opposite for English, starting with a 49 per cent support base of 65+, decreasing to a 28 per cent support from those 18-29. 

Males viewed English winning over Ardern (47 per cent to female's 36 per cent), and more females thought Ardern won (39 per cent to male's 32 per cent).  

Over half of Maori voters thought Jacinda won (52 per cent) compared to 28 per cent supporting Bill. Thirty-three per cent of people with no Maori decent thought Jacinda won, and 44 per cent thought Bill won.

Source: 1 NEWS

Source: 1 NEWS

Take the Vote Compass tool here. 

Developed by a team of social and statistical scientists from Vox Pop Labs, Vote Compass is a civic engagement application offered in New Zealand exclusively by TVNZ. The findings are based on 5,778 respondents who participated in Vote Compass after the leaders’ debate hosted by 1 NEWS on Wednesday September 20 and who indicated that they watched the debate.

Related

Politics

Election

Vote 17

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:50
1
Raw: Police give chase as foolhardy driver hoons the wrong way down Auckland motorway

Raw video: Stolen car driven the wrong way up Auckland motorway


00:23
2
Ms Bennett showed she has a decent voice as the party makes its way to Auckland ahead of tomorrow’s election.

Watch: Paula Bennett belts out 'Natural Woman' on packed National Party campaign bus

00:51
3
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

Vote Compass: Who Kiwis thought won the final TVNZ leaders' debate

00:22
4
It is understood a container was involved in the accident and the worker may have been trapped.

Man killed in Auckland workplace accident

00:57
5
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

00:40
The Labour leader and National leader tell Breakfast why voters should back them.

Watch: Bill English, Jacinda Ardern make final pitch for votes as tight election race draws to a close

The leaders tell Breakfast why voters should back them, as predictions continue over which party might secure NZ First's support.

02:09
This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

Election countdown: Water still key issue for voters in Hawke's Bay

This time last year Hawke's Bay was still reeling from a deadly campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North.

05:12
You need to be careful about what you do to avoid getting in hot water. Breakfast hears from an expert.

Video: What are the rules around what you can and can't post online on Election Day?

You need to be careful about what you do to avoid getting in hot water. Breakfast hears from an expert.

04:40
Parker caught up with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of preparation and press conferences for Sunday’s bout.

Video: Joseph Parker talks strategy, staredowns and scoring a KO ahead of WBO title defence against Hughie Fury

Parker chatted with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of prep and conferences for Sunday's bout.

00:49
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

Tina purchased the ticket on behalf of her syndicate and was the first to learn of their win.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 