Vote Compass: Kiwis divided on whether more migrants should be allowed in

Kiwis are split on whether New Zealand should be increasing the number of people who are allowed to move here from overseas.

Your playlist will load after this ad

People who used TVNZ’s Vote Compass tool were asked, “How many immigrants should New Zealand admit?”

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s net migration rate was 11.4 per 1000 people in the year ended June 2019, reflecting annual net migration of about 56,000 for a population of about 4.9 million.

As of June 2020, New Zealand has a refugee quota of 1500 per financial year.

According to the survey, 41 per cent of the population thinks the country should admit the same number of immigrants as now.

Another 37 per cent think the country should admit fewer, with 19 per cent in favour of admitting more.

Source: 1 NEWS

Has the data changed?

The percentage of the population in favour of admitting more immigrants has slowly increased over time, from 12 per cent of the population in 2014 to 15 per cent in 2017, and now 19 per cent in 2020.

The proportion of New Zealanders in favour of admitting less immigrants has also decreased since the 2014 and 2017 elections.

To take part in Vote Compass, a survey tool which shows users how their views match up with party policies, go to the Vote Compass page.

Developed by a team of social and statistical scientists from Vox Pop Labs, Vote Compass is a civic engagement application offered in New Zealand exclusively by TVNZ.

The findings are based on 85,915 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from August 30, 2020, to September 20, 2020.