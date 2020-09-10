Vote Compass: Kiwis divided on Government providing free lunches at state schools

More than half of all New Zealanders think the Government should provide free lunches for students in state schools.

That’s according to exclusive numbers from TVNZ’s Vote Compass tool, which has been used by more than 140,000 people.

It revealed 51 per cent of the population believes the Government should provide free lunches, while 31 per cent are against the idea.

That left 18 per cent of voters were wither neutral or without an opinion.

Senior Research Fellow at AUT Lisa Chant says there’s particularly strong agreement among younger people.

“Thirteen- to 39-year-olds really strongly supported this,” she said.

“I just wondered whether we'd left too many of those people go hungry at school recently?”

Breaking it down

The majority of Green (82 per cent) and Labour (66 per cent) voters are in support of providing free lunches, whereas 50 per cent of National voters are opposed to the Government-funded lunches in state schools.