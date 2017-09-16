Vote Compass: How do the party leaders rate on the 'likeability' scale?

One week out from the election and the leaders of the major parties are neck in neck when it comes to who Kiwis prefer as prime minister.

The 1 NEWS Vote Compass online tool also shows a close race between the National and Labour leaders when it comes to likeability.

Participants were asked to rate each of the party leaders, on a scale of zero to 10, with zero being not likeable at all and 10 being very likeable.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, leads the way with an average score of six out of 10.



National's Bill English is close behind though, with an average score of five out of 10.

New Zealand First's Winston Peters scored four, while Green Party leader James Shaw could only muster 2.9.